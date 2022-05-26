CEDAR RAPIDS — Area students graduated from Mount Mercy University this May. Commencement ceremonies were held Sunday, May 15, at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. Students are listed by their hometown with degree and honors where applicable.
Arlington — Kristin Hamlett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude
Independence — Dante Estevez, Master of Strategic Leadership; Danielle Franck, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude
Rowley — Stacey Mentzer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude
