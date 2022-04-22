The spring weather is teasing us (as it always does). We are anxious for the full-fledged warmth that spurs our ambition to do projects that we have been planning during the winter! It’s a good thing that we can only take one day at a time, or we wouldn’t appreciate anything. We would always be on overload and in high gear! We need the rainy days and weather changes to slow us down so that we can appreciate some of the finer things like birds, bird songs, crocuses, new baby calves, and baby chicks.
Coming into the Wilder Memorial Museum is rather similar in comparison and evolution. Things may seem beautiful and simplistic at the museum, but in their time the creative steps used to make dolls from wood, cloth, felt, bisque, porcelain, china, and papier maché to plastic were all important each to the other.
Just as the farm tools in our pioneer display, from the early 1800’s, to what is used today may seem unimportant, you don’t get from a single-blade plow pulled by one horse to a mammoth tillage unit pulled by a many horse-powered tractor without step-by-step, often back-breaking long hours of work, trial and error, breaking, mending, improving, and years of continually pushing ahead.
What about grinding feed for chickens, pigs, and milk cows, etc.? The treadmill at the museum was powered by goats to grind grain to various textures long before a feed mill powered by a tractor was invented to do the work.
Strawberry Point has excellent, talented seamstresses at work with quilting by hand and by sewing machine. This is prom time and sewing and altering prom dresses is underway along with wedding gowns that are very intricately created with the sewing machines used today. But to get to that intricacy took many years of fine hand sewing and the creating of early sewing machines. The museum has several early sewing machines used for specific purposes. The computerized sewing machines now started with needles, thread, and finger thimbles before the various models that we have at the museum along with what we have in our homes today.
Food for thought.