Labor Day has come and gone, and the beautiful colors of fall are stealthily creeping in. During the summer I have shared pictures with you of some of our guests (with their permission). Visitors Bailey Mart, granddaughter of Doug and Julie Fliehler and Makynli Swales daughter of Travis and Lyndsey Swales, granddaughter of Barb and Randy Swales, thoroughly enjoyed the museum and the doll houses, i.e., miniature homes.
The first known miniature home was built for Bavarian Duke Albert V in the 16th Century. It became common for wealthy citizens to commission craftsmen to build miniature homes with miniature furniture. By the mid-17th Century, with the growing mass production of miniature homes, it was popular to have them for children to play with and to teach girls about domestic life.
There are 10 miniature homes at the Wilder Memorial Museum with amazing details that are easily missed, such as a miniscule owl, a white mouse, a gentleman sacking out in the bathtub, an Elvis Presley look-alike, a worship sanctuary, and a telescope, to name a few. The homes are totally individual, just like your own home.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is sponsoring a special “End of Summer” event by the Lenox College Radio Theatre Players Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Historic Franklin Hotel in Strawberry Point. There will be a social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. (choice of fried chicken or roast beef).
Following dinner at 7 p.m. there will be three theatre performances: “Fibber McGee and the Abandoned Jalopy,” “Ellery Queen: Circus Train Mystery,” and “Easy Aces: Jane Goes to a Psychiatrist.” Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and are available at Farmers State Bank, Citizens State Bank, both in Strawberry Point, by calling the museum, 563-933-4615, or Kris Morarend, director, 563-419-5329. Masks are optional.
The Wilder Memorial Museum appreciates the public support, and this specialized entertainment will have everyone totally involved.