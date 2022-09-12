Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Young museum visitors

Bailey and Makynli thoroughly enjoyed the museum and the doll houses, i.e. miniature homes.

Labor Day has come and gone, and the beautiful colors of fall are stealthily creeping in. During the summer I have shared pictures with you of some of our guests (with their permission). Visitors Bailey Mart, granddaughter of Doug and Julie Fliehler and Makynli Swales daughter of Travis and Lyndsey Swales, granddaughter of Barb and Randy Swales, thoroughly enjoyed the museum and the doll houses, i.e., miniature homes.

The first known miniature home was built for Bavarian Duke Albert V in the 16th Century. It became common for wealthy citizens to commission craftsmen to build miniature homes with miniature furniture. By the mid-17th Century, with the growing mass production of miniature homes, it was popular to have them for children to play with and to teach girls about domestic life.

