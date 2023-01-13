Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL welcomed the new 2023 year with a program “Music for the Soul.” Karla Grennan researched and presented five ways music helps the mind.
1. Learning to play an instrument boosts memory with the process involving a complex list of tasks that expand your working memory.
2. Musical training makes you “brainier”. It teaches the brain to problem solve and the earlier a child begins training, the better results of music and brain cognition.
3. Group singing makes you happier! It lowers your stress hormone level and floods your body with dopamine, giving a euphoric feeling.
4. Drumming can jump-start brain function. Therapists use drumming to reach patients with severe dementia and Alzheimer.
5. Listening to music soothes pain and emotions. Frequently listening to music, you like, reduces cortisol levels. It can distract you from worries or pain, and boost your positive emotions.
Since we were still celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas, a musical selection of “How Far is it to Bethlehem” was performed by Karla Grennan on flute, Beth Kerr on piano and singers Janet Hofmeyer and Irene Stocks. During the musical selection 12 members reflected with peace and joy of their Christmas season.
The four performers then shared when and how their love for music came to be. Many shared remembrances of family members involvement in music which they enjoyed and began the start of their music appreciation. Several shared about taking piano lessons as young children although Beth Kerr is the only accomplished pianist of the group. They all expressed how music has been a great part of their lives, either performing in bands, orchestras, choral groups or as soloists and accompanists. Directing choirs, especially youth and children’s choirs, were highlights for both Beth Kerr and Irene Stocks.
Karla, after 40 years, picked up her flute during the pandemic and challenged her brain. She was somewhat surprised how quickly it came back to her. Karla continued the program saying that music has been, and still is a big part of her life. She then shared the following reading that spoke to her.
“Music has the power to make us smile, and bring us all sort of tears. It can carry us back in time, and inspire us to dance in the moment. For all our happiest days and our saddest, there is music.”
There are few things that stimulate the brain the way music does. If you want to keep your brain engaged throughout the aging process, listening to or playing music is a great tool. It provides a total brain workout. Research has shown that listening to music can reduce anxiety, blood pressure, and pain, as well as improve sleep quality, mood, mental alertness, and memory.
Karla shared this thought before a final selection was performed. “If you want to firm up your body, head to the gym. If you want to exercise your brain, listen to, play, or sing some music!”
The last selection performed by the group was “Every Day is a Gift from the Lord.” Karla then remarked How blessed we are! And we wish you many GOOD days in 2023!
President Diane King called the business meeting to order. Chaplain Linda Jensen shared Matthew 2:1-12 followed by the P.E.O. prayer. Distribution of Christmas donations was discussed and voted to support three P.E.O. Projects, E.L.F. (Educational Loan Fund), Program for Continuing Education, and the STAR Scholarship.
Following the meeting Diane King and Nancy Thomas served refreshments. The Blessing Bag was passed among members, and many shared their Christmas celebrations and joys and concerns for members.
A beautiful memorial service was presented by Nancy Thomas assisted by Gail Treat to honor the 2022 deceased P.E.O. CL members, Mary Ann Gathman and Donna Wilson. Scriptures, readings and lighting of candles for both P.E.O. sisters was a heart-warming way to remember these beloved ladies.
The February P.E.O. meeting will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Cindy Schrader’s home. Program will be “Holy Land Trip 2020” by Cindy Schrader and President’s Letter. Hostesses will be Sue Johnson and Cindy Schrader.