Musician of the Month

Chloe Wengel – 9th Grade
Flute, Saxophone, Color Guard
Chloe has shown great dedication and determination this year by not only practicing her flute, but by learning an additional instrument (saxophone) and working very hard to perfect her parts in the band’s color guard flag routine.
She brings a high level of positivity to the band which rubs off on those around her.
Keep up the great individual effort and leadership, Chloe!
