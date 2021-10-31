Musician of the Week: Kyla Westendorf

5th Grade
Preston Conry
Trombone
Preston has been working hard in band lessons and rehearsals.
He has his note names and slide positions memorized, and is playing with an awesome beginner trombone tone.
We can always count on Preston to give us 100% effort every day.
Great job Preston, keep up the great work!
6th Grade
Kyla Westendorf
Percussion
Kyla has been working hard to improve her snare drum technique.
She is doing an awesome job on giving the band the perfect steady beat in group band rehearsals, and is showing awesome persistence when working on tricky coordination work in band lessons.
Kyla’s hard work and attention to detail are making our 6th grade band sound really great!
Awesome job Kyla, keep up the great work!
7th Grade
Isabella Weig
Clarinet
Isabella is a hard-working, persistent, and energetic clarinet player in our 7th grade band.
We can always count on Isabella to come to every rehearsal prepared and ready to perform her best to make us the best band we can be.
Isabella was recently chosen to represent our band at the NEIBA middle school honor band, where we know she will represent us proudly.
Congratulations Ella, keep up the great work!
10th Grade
Leo Dettbarn
Baritone Saxophone
Leo is a huge part of why our bass section is so awesome.
He has become quite the student leader and always plays with confidence no matter the difficulty of the music.
Not only does he add a lot to the band, but he also frequently helps behind the scenes with anything technology related.
You may have seen the results of his work at any number of Williams Center shows.
Congratulations Leo, keep up the great work!