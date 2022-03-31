Nacho Beef Skillet Dinner

Ingredients:
1 lb lean ground beef
1½ c water
1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes with mild green chiles, undrained
1 (11 oz) can whole kernel corn, red and green peppers, drained
1 (4.4 oz) envelope Spanish rice mix
1½ c shredded Mexican cheese blend
Directions:
Brown ground beef in large skillet over medium-high heat until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Drain.
Add water, tomatoes, corn and rice mix; mix well. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 10 to 15 minutes or until rice is tender.
Stir in 1 cup of the cheese until melted. Sprinkle with remaining ½ cup cheese.