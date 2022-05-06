WATERLOO – The National Cattle Congress in Waterloo is taking applications for commercial exhibitors and food vendors for the 112th annual fair Sept. 21-25.
Booth space in the exhibition building Estel Hall ranges from 10’X10’ to 20’X60’. Larger commercial and food vendor spaces are available outdoors. Additional information and the application form are located at nationalcattlecongress.com.
About National Cattle Congress
The National Cattle Congress is an annual five-day fair in Waterloo, Iowa that provides exciting entertainment, food, a carnival midway, and opportunities for both home arts and livestock entries by both youth and adults. The 2021 event attracted 90,000 people. More information about the fair can be found at nationalcattlecongress.com or on their Facebook page.