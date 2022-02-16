Albert Einstein once said, “The value of a man resides in what he gives and not in what he is capable of receiving.” Giving back through deeds is a wonderful notion. There are several people that believe in what Einstein said, such as the volunteers for the Buchanan County Conservation Board.
On a typical summer weekend, hosts greet approximately 200 visitors into the nature center; enlighten guests on the wonders of nature; assist in hands-on activities and expound the importance of conservation today.
During the winter months, things tend to slow down a bit in the nature center. Guests may be fewer, yet the mission remains the same. The volunteer hosts who share their time help with projects at the reception desk when not attending to visitors.
Conservation volunteers are in need, and the Conservation Board is especially looking for more people to serve as volunteer nature center hosts.
A simple volunteer application can be obtained by stopping in the nature center during regular hours, downloading the form from the website www.buchanancountyparks.com; or by contacting the Conservation Board office at 319-636-2617. Once approved, volunteers choose how often and on what days they serve.