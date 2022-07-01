Nature Kids is a free monthly event held at Osborne Park in Clayton County for children 3-6 years who want to learn about the natural world around them through stories, crafts, and outdoor exploring. The next Nature Kids play date is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16.
This month will be an outdoor playdate at Osborne Park. Sidewalk chalk, bubbles, and more will encourage play and creativity outside. Meet new friends as you explore the Nature Explorer Garden or climb on the train car. Invite another family to join on a walk through the Native Animal Exhibit. There are endless possibilities.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Siblings are welcome to join. Call the Osborne Nature Center at 563-245-1516 for more info. All programs and events are on the website www.claytoncountyconservation.org and Facebook page.
The Osborne Center is located on Highway 13, 10 miles north of Strawberry Point or five miles south of Elkader. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday.