WATERLOO — Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is virtually offering Stanford University’s 6-week Better Choices Better Health Class. The virtual online program is offered to all persons with arthritis, asthma, chronic fatigue syndrome, diabetes, heart problems, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, long COVID, and other chronic health conditions and their caregivers.
The program is designed to work with a person’s medical care plan. It encourages self-management of fatigue, exercise, diet, and pain to help participants regain control of their lives and make daily tasks easier.
The Better Choices Better Health Class will be held Jan. 11 — Feb. 15. Weekly workshops will be held virtually online each Wednesday from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. and will provide the knowledge, confidence, and skills needed to take a more active part in managing chronic disease.
The link to join the meeting will be sent when you register. There is a suggested contribution of $25 to cover the cost of materials. Contact Rose McClure at rmcclure@nei3a.org or call 641-485-8902 or Barb McClintock at mcclintockbk@gmail.com.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of empowering older individuals to age with dignity and independence, NEI3A strives to improve older Iowans’ lives, their caregivers, and their communities by providing information, services and supports to enable aging at home. www.nei3a.org.