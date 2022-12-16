Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO — Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is virtually offering Stanford University’s 6-week Better Choices Better Health Class. The virtual online program is offered to all persons with arthritis, asthma, chronic fatigue syndrome, diabetes, heart problems, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, long COVID, and other chronic health conditions and their caregivers.

The program is designed to work with a person’s medical care plan. It encourages self-management of fatigue, exercise, diet, and pain to help participants regain control of their lives and make daily tasks easier.

