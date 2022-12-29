WATERLOO – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is offering A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls, an award-winning workshop designed to increase the activity levels of older adults with concerns about falling.
This workshop has added benefit of being able to attend virtually online. During 8 two-hour sessions, participants learn to:
- Promote exercise to increase strength and balance
- Set realistic goals for increasing activity
- Improve environment to reduce fall risk factors
- View falls and fear of falling as controllable
Online classes will be held each Monday and Wednesday, from Jan. 16 - Feb. 8 at 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 11. The link to join the meeting will be sent when you register. Contact Elise Bovy at ebovy@nei3a.org
or call 319-231-6798 or Missy Anders at manders@nei3a.org or call 319-231-1623 to register. Space is limited. Each participant will receive a detailed training manual. There is a suggested contribution of $20 to cover the cost of materials fees for each participant.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of helping older persons respond to their evolving needs and choices, NEI3A strives to improve older Iowans’ lives, their caregivers, and their communities by providing information, services, and supports to enable aging at home. For more information, visit www.nei3a.org.