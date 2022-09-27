The Fairbank Public Library has received several new memorial donations from friends and families of loved ones. New items on the library shelves include:
In Memory of Obe Molstre — “Dead Sea Conspiracy,” “Biblical Consultant” from Bev and Dan Huebner
In Memory of Fred Siggelkov — “Switchboard Soldiers” from John and Sue Frost; “The Three Vikings” from Amos and Angela Berg; “I Remember You” from Adam and Julie Costello; “Out of the Clear Blue Sky” from Ron and Carol Woods; “The Hunt” from Brad Welsh; “Dirt Creek” from Randy, Jodi and Carson Woods; “Fox Creek” from Rick and Cindy Woods; “Firestorm” from Mark and Cathy Brant; “The Very Lonely Firefly” from Sean and Tammy Brant, Greg and Amy Kuker, Jonas and Faith Brant, Brent and Jessica Boevers; “The Red Cross Orphans” from Larry and Laura LaMasters
In Memory of Kay Regenold — “The Pug Who Wanted to Be a Bunny!” from Adam and Julie Costello
In Memory of Mike Harter — “Build” from Randy, Jodi Woods and family
In Memory of Shirley Winkey — “Biking with Grandma” from Randy and Jodi Woods and family
In Memory of Dorthy Buhr — “The Library Fish” from Ashley Grabau (Snyder), Deborah Snyder, Brooke Dylan
Donated in Honor of Mya Etringer — “Birthmark Buddies” from Ted and Jan Vorwald