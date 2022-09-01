It’s so nice when your kids grow up and you can have meaningful conversations again. I don’t know who else has faced the challenge of talking with teens and young adults, but their attention span is never dedicated to you if they have a device in their hand, or the tv is on.
Younger daughter diplomatically asked me the other day what kinds of conveniences of today are different from when I was growing up.
Besides the obvious advancement of the internet and cell phone and all of those really great features, I could think of several things that made my growing up very different from hers. Cooking was really different and mostly more creative and time consuming. I grew up before minute rice, hamburger helper, ranch dressing, or cookie dough ice cream. Swanson’s TV Dinners made a big splash back then, but in reality, the vegetables tasted like cardboard, and they took about as long to cook in the oven as if you made the meal anyway. Instant pudding was a new thing back then. A party novelty was Lipton’s dry onion soup mix stirred into sour cream for a chip dip. Ranch dip came along much later. Plain chips were pretty much standard fare, with barbecue flavors showing up in some stores.
We didn’t get colored television until the 60’s and the youngest child was designated the channel changer. We learned hand-and-eye coordination by playing jacks on the front steps or jumping rope to chants and playing hopscotch on chalked sidewalks. Our parents learned new dance moves when stepping barefooted on a rogue jack that missed getting picked up. That’s also where we picked up those curse words.
Thankfully, my mom had the foresight to realize women would be making a move from the kitchen into the workforce and raised her daughters not to worry about flunking biscuit-making in home economics. I think she also had inside information on the invention of the refrigerated versions.
Recipes this week lean toward economical dishes since we are all trying to save where we can on our grocery bills. Chicken hindquarters are delicious roasted, grilled or fried and actually more flavorful than chicken breast meat. They are also often on sale, like this week, so you might want to give this different white barbecue sauce a try in the following recipe.
Grill Chicken Thighs w/ White Barbecue Sauce
Tender and juicy, these grilled chicken thighs are an affordable meal. The seasoned skin is perfectly crisp while the meat stays juicy and tender. The flavor of the rub and the sauce go so great together. While most grill cooks would not think of a white barbecue sauce, this one is great, slightly tangy with just a little bite. It’s delicious alongside the grilled chicken thighs. Serving suggestions with the chicken are corn and zucchini on the grill, no kitchen clean-up.
1 1/2 c mayonnaise, light
1 Tbsp spicy brown mustard
The seasonings add a nice color to the chicken thighs but don’t be fooled. Use a kitchen thermometer to make sure it’s at least 165 degrees near the bone.
1. Combine chicken rub dry ingredients until blended.
2. Rinse and dry chicken. Rub seasoning all over the chicken. Put chicken in a Ziploc bag, seal, and place in the fridge for about 4 hours. You can do this in the morning before you go to work as well.
3. Heat your grill medium-high heat (350-400 degrees). Grill chicken (you will want to close the lid).
4. Grill for about 8-10 minutes on each side or until the meat thermometer reads 180 degrees. Serve with the White Barbecue Sauce.
5. For the White Barbecue Sauce: stir all ingredients together. Chill for about 2-4 hours. The sauce will keep for about a week in the fridge.