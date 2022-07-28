Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

I’m sure I share this experience with others. Sometimes when you’re browsing the internet or looking at old photos, you come across something that pulls at your heart strings. You’re going to think this is odd, but that happened to me this week when I came across a beautiful photo of a dish of baked beans.

Now, baked beans don’t normally pull at my heart strings, except perhaps heartburn, but the photo reminded me of former church friends Jeff and Nancy Sones. They frequently attended church at the First Presbyterian Church in Hazleton, which closed three years ago. That closure was extremely painful, but with only a handful of members remaining, it was inevitable. However, there are some great memories of delicious potlucks at that church and Jeff always brought his special baked beans that were fabulous. Everyone looked forward to the Sones attending, and of course — bringing the bean dish. I don’t think Jeff ever shared his secret recipe, but all the church cooks were envious. Some of us even went back for seconds, just trying to get a true taste of all the ingredients of course.

