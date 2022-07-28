I’m sure I share this experience with others. Sometimes when you’re browsing the internet or looking at old photos, you come across something that pulls at your heart strings. You’re going to think this is odd, but that happened to me this week when I came across a beautiful photo of a dish of baked beans.
Now, baked beans don’t normally pull at my heart strings, except perhaps heartburn, but the photo reminded me of former church friends Jeff and Nancy Sones. They frequently attended church at the First Presbyterian Church in Hazleton, which closed three years ago. That closure was extremely painful, but with only a handful of members remaining, it was inevitable. However, there are some great memories of delicious potlucks at that church and Jeff always brought his special baked beans that were fabulous. Everyone looked forward to the Sones attending, and of course — bringing the bean dish. I don’t think Jeff ever shared his secret recipe, but all the church cooks were envious. Some of us even went back for seconds, just trying to get a true taste of all the ingredients of course.
A similar, delicious-looking baked bean recipe is included this week and I think it would be great at a barbecue, family potluck or just any weeknight meal. While it probably won’t match Jeff’s classic dish, it does have all the properties of delicious baked beans. Thanks for the memories, Jeff and Nancy!
There’s also a new casserole on the menu this week. Cheesy Chicken and Sweet Potato Casserole comes from the Pillsbury website. I think if you aren’t a fan of kale, some small broccoli florets would be a great substitute. I would opt for a combo of Swiss and Cheddar for the cheese sauce, but that’s just my taste preference. I would also microwave the sweet potatoes as a time saver, 6-8 minutes for three large ones. The Strawberry Cobbler is a non-fussy, yet beautiful finish to a summer meal, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream alongside the warm cobbler.
Cheesy Chicken and Sweet Potato Casserole
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
8 oz Gruyère or Swiss cheese, shredded (2 cups)
3 cups fresh kale, coarsely chopped
2 cups shredded cooked chicken
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.
2. Pierce sweet potatoes with fork; place on cookie sheet. Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until potatoes can be easily pierced with a knife. Cool 20 minutes. Peel potatoes; cut each into 1/4-inch slices.
3. Meanwhile, in 2-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, salt and pepper using whisk. Cook until smooth and bubbly, stirring frequently. Gradually stir in half-and-half, stirring frequently, 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly thickened. Stir in 1 cup of the cheese.
4. In large bowl, toss potatoes, half-and-half mixture, kale and chicken until well coated. Spoon into baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese.
5. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until thoroughly heated and cheese is melted. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.