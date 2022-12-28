Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Quitline Iowa

New Year resolutions are common this time of year. Some are easily broken; others are sincerely made, but hard to keep. The decision to quit tobacco is a commitment that takes self-control and support.

Waverly Health Center reminds residents who have made the healthy choice to quit tobacco that help and support is available through Quitline Iowa.

