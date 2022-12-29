Recipe and photo from Just A Pinch
Recipe and photo from Just A Pinch
10 slice bacon, chopped
1 (1- to 1 1/2-pound) boneless ham, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 lg onion, chopped fine
2 celery ribs, chopped fine
6 clove garlic, minced
1/2 tsp dried thyme
4 c low-sodium chicken broth
2 16-ounce bags frozen black-eyed peas
2 bay leaves
1 1/2 c long-grain rice
3 scallions, sliced thin
Directions:
1. Cook bacon in a Dutch oven over medium heat until crisp, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.
2. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon fat from pot and brown ham chunks (if desired), about 3 to 6 minutes. Transfer to plate with bacon.
3. Add onion and celery to the pot. Cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and thyme and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broth, peas, bay leaves, and browned ham. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, until peas are just tender, about 20 minutes.
4. Place rice in a fine-mesh strainer set over a large bowl. Rinse under running water until water runs clear, about 1 minute.
5. Drain rice well and stir into pot.
6. Place a square of aluminum foil directly on the surface of the simmering liquid. Simmer covered until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, about 20 minutes, stirring and repositioning foil twice during cooking. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Fluff rice with a fork. Stir in scallions and bacon. Serve. (If you have a vented lid for your cooking pot, you can skip the foil on the surface. Just leave the vent open and stir a couple times during the cooking.
