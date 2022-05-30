Harry McClintock wrote and was the first to record (in 1928) the song “Big Rock Candy Mountain.” I have heard of this song as well as the melody; however, I had no idea that it was the most well-known hobo song — a hobo’s idea of Paradise.
I have read just a little about hobos and what caused them to “ride the rails” leaving the “code for the road.” Our speaker at tonight’s meeting, well-known Oelweinite Deb Kunkle, will be tying hobos to her years of growing up in Minnesota. Ever since reading a bit about this in one of her small vignettes from the Food Page of the Oelwein Daily Register, it has interested me to have an “up close and personal” view. Hope to see many of you, with the same curiosity, attend her presentation. All are welcome.
You are invited to join the Oelwein Area Historical Society (today) Tuesday, May 31, for the program beginning at approximately 7 p.m. It will be held in the meeting room of the Museum, located between Arnold Motor and the Super 8 Motel. Access to the parking lot is from Second Avenue S.E. A light lunch will be served at 6 p.m.
Looking back about a week-and-a-half ago, the Historical Society held its second fundraiser of 2022, with a two-day garage sale at the museum along with a food stand. I thank all the Historical Society members and friends who helped get everything ready, worked during, and are now cleaning up. Thanks, too, to all who came and purchased items, walked off with a walking taco or two, or said, “Keep the change.” All proceeds went toward continuing operations of the museum. We appreciate so very much all of you, who appreciate all that is done to preserve history.
We also want to thank the first grade teachers who requested a tour of the museum for their students, recently. It was quite a full day for the students, teachers, aides, as well as for several of the Historical members who were the guides. We appreciate so very much the interest shown the museum by teachers and students, evidenced by the arrival of lots of “Thank You” notes, and pictures from the first graders.
As you can see things are on-going at 900 Second Ave. S.E., and we are so very thankful that they are. Our motto: “Preserving the past, in the present, for future generations” continues to be a part of each one of us.
We invite any of you, younger or older, who have a desire to “make a difference” in the lives of the young and old individuals of “our fair city” and beyond to contact us. We can certainly find a place for you. Please call Donna at 283-2135, Virginia at 283-0786 or Dave at 283-4203.
Got History? We do!