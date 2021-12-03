News from the Wilder Memorial Museum

It’s terrific weather for the end of November – first week of December. Pretty soon “the other shoe will drop” and so will the snow with all its work. I know that snow blowers, snowplows, and snow shovels are being moved to the front and the lawn mowers and rakes are pushed back. Supplies of sand and salt melt are being sold and easily reached now whether at home or at work.
What did they use for snow shovels in the 1850’s? We have a hand-made wooden shovel that belonged to the great uncle of Floyd Dittmer, who lived in the 1800’s, which probably saw a lot of snow in its time. The handle is approximately 33” long, the shovel head is 22” x 9” wide, and 4” deep. Compare that to what you use now! Does that make you eager to start shoveling?
Christmas trees and lights are going up with many interesting and fun displays in yards all over town and Northeast Iowa. We are doing that at the museum too, but, in addition, we have a Christmas tree at the Library with a request that you leave off items in the case next to the tree for the Strawberry Point Food Shelf at St. Mary’s.
This is a very important giving mission all year around and any extra at Christmas time is very important. You know what it’s like at your house to be able to have goodies to share and enjoy. It’s very easy to drop off at the library and I will see that the food gets delivered to St. Mary’s. Thank you for doing this.
Have you ever had a businessperson go out of his way to get you something that you’ve been looking for when shopping? It made the difference for you in having the gift you wanted to give, and it was even cheaper than a town 16 miles away. I know this situation happened about three weeks ago in Strawberry Point! You couldn’t beat the person’s expression when the business provided the specific item. Personal attention to shopping questions and needs ranks high in satisfaction and Strawberry Point businesses provide that.
Good luck in your shopping whether it’s holiday, birthday, or every day routine needs. Save time and gas money, shop in Strawberry Point when you can and benefit those businesses who will go the extra distance for you if you let them know what you need.