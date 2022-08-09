I hope everyone is enjoying their summer. This summer has been flying by fast. Before you know it, the kids will be in school, and the cooler weather will come. Though there have been some days I was looking for some cooler weather, like today.
We are still doing the drive up service through the window. The trustees of the 1st Baptist Church are not allowing people in the church unless it is their members or the volunteers of the Kitchen Cupboard. We have been doing the drive-up service at the window since Covid started and it has been working out great.
Our Board of Directors had our last meeting in May at Sacred Heart Church. We talked about Party in the Park of which we have had two already this year, and the donations from both of the parties have been wonderful. We want to thank everyone that purchased additional tickets for the drawings. The next Party in the Park is Thursday, Aug. 11 at Plaza Park from 5 to 8 p.m. We don’t meet until September for our next Council of Churches meeting.
Have you checked out our Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard Facebook page? I try to post information and updates about the happenings at the Kitchen Cupboard. If we need to close for bad weather, I will post this on the page. Anyone is welcome to comment or ask a question on the page also and I will answer you back.
The purple Kitchen Cupboard food bags have been a source of blessing to the Cupboard, and we once again thank Marti Rosenstiel, who came up with the idea, Paul Schemmel and his employees at Fareway, and Matt Nelson at Dollar Fresh who continue to fill the bags and make them available for purchase. The Purple Bags at both grocery stores make such an easy way for donating to the Cupboard in this time of need.
We want to give a big shout out to Matt Nelson at Dollar Fresh and Paul Schemmel at Fareway for all the not used food items that we receive from you every Tuesday and Friday. These items are either dented, about to expire, or no longer sold items. Our clients can receive these items by just coming to the Cupboard on Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to noon and Friday afternoon from 1-4. You have to be a client of the Kitchen Cupboard for the last year to receive these items.
With more clients coming to the Cupboard, we have had to make food purchases for all the items that have gone out. Some of the items that we have purchased were canned vegetables, canned fruit, sugar, cereals, and soups. There will be a need to make another purchase with all the clients we have seen the last three months.
For the months of May, June and July we have had 151 clients that brought in a referral and were given canned tuna, juice, canned vegetables, canned fruit, either hot or cold cereal, soups, noodles, tomato sauce, peanut butter, jelly, pudding or jello, flour or sugar, laundry soap, rice, mac & cheese, and toilet paper. These 151 clients also received from the Kitchen Cupboard a voucher to either Fareway or Dollar Fresh to receive perishable items that we don’t have room for at the Cupboard. The amount of the voucher is determined by how many are in the family, if it is their first time or second time at the Cupboard in 6 months. With this money they can receive milk, eggs, butter, fresh vegetables and fruits, bread, and certain meats in the meat department. The voucher amount that was given to these 151 clients totaled $4,912 for the three months. We had also about 217 clients come to the window for just the extra items we get from Fareway and Dollar Fresh. This shows that the citizens of Oelwein and Maynard need to work together to help those families that are in need of food. All the clients that come to the window thank us for all that we do for them. They appreciate what we are doing for them.
The following Churches are members of our Board of Directors and are asked to collect the following items during the months of August and September 2022: Christ United Presbyterian Church; 5 oz can tuna; First Baptist Church: chicken noodle soup; First Presbyterian Church in Maynard: pork & beans; Grace United Methodist Church: 15 oz. peaches; Sacred Heart Church: August; whole kernel corn; September; 15 oz. tomato sauce; and Zion Lutheran Church: canned tomatoes. Items can be dropped off at the Kitchen Cupboard on Tuesday mornings and Friday afternoons if you are unable to make it to your church.
Last of all, I want to thank all my great volunteers, especially Carol Hamilton who has worked hard on ways to handle clients safely and with social distancing. My volunteers are a great help to me by helping to assist clients with their food selections, stocking shelves and organizing both the clients’ shopping room as well as our storage room, and sorting, counting, and putting food donations away. We have a great truck crew that helps when we make a large food purchase, and they always know what needs to be done and get it done quickly and efficiently.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard is located in the lower level of the First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E. (across from the Post Office). The Kitchen Cupboard is open for business on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 1 – 4 p.m. The Kitchen Cupboard is closed Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, so the phone is only answered during business hours. If you need to reach us by telephone, during our business hours, the number to reach us at is 319-283-3595.