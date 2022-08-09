Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

I hope everyone is enjoying their summer. This summer has been flying by fast. Before you know it, the kids will be in school, and the cooler weather will come. Though there have been some days I was looking for some cooler weather, like today.

We are still doing the drive up service through the window. The trustees of the 1st Baptist Church are not allowing people in the church unless it is their members or the volunteers of the Kitchen Cupboard. We have been doing the drive-up service at the window since Covid started and it has been working out great.

