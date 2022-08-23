OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will host two sessions of “Rock Weaving” on Sept. 29, from 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m., at the RAMS Oelwein Center, 1400 Technology Drive, Oelwein.
Create unique and beautiful art pieces to display in your home or gift to someone special. You’ll learn to wrap and weave rocks with reed and sticks using basket weaving techniques, making textural little pieces of art.
If you bring stones of your own that have special significance – a memento from a trip, a unique shape, a rock found on a beach or hike – the finished pieces become even more meaningful. Enjoy a peaceful, zen-like experience working with stone and fiber.
For more information, or to register for “Rock Weaving” (#88047 or #88050), visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call the RAMS/Oelwein Center at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 22.
The Oelwein RAMS Center is a collaboration between the City of Oelwein and NICC. The focus of this center is to make quality education accessible to the Oelwein community and surrounding area. The center helps students achieve their educational goals and works with local businesses to retain and grow their workforce.