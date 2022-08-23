Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will host two sessions of “Rock Weaving” on Sept. 29, from 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m., at the RAMS Oelwein Center, 1400 Technology Drive, Oelwein.

Create unique and beautiful art pieces to display in your home or gift to someone special. You’ll learn to wrap and weave rocks with reed and sticks using basket weaving techniques, making textural little pieces of art.

