Northeast Iowa Community College will host a Heartsaver CPR and First Aid course from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the RAMS Center in Oelwein, 1400 Technology Drive.
This class based on the American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines, focuses on one-person adult CPR, use of the automatic external defibrillator (AEC) and choking. Students also learn emergency first aid procedures for use in case of accidents or sudden illness. Certifications are good for two years.
For more information or to register for the class (#86067), visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call the center, 844-642-2338, ext. 5700. Registration deadline is Thursday, April 21.