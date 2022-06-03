To help fill the workforce gaps of the truck and semi drivers in the Oelwein area, NICC is now offering Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) courses through the Oelwein RAMS Center. This will allow people to earn their Class A CDL. Students will train using the Oelwein High School parking lot.
Two sessions of the CDL course are being offered. The first session is June 27-July 222 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The second session is July 25-Aug 19, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cost is $4,000, plus additional costs for the required DOT physical and drug and alcohol screening. Tuition assistance is available if qualifications are met.
“Northeast Iowa Community College is so excited to receive DOT approval and be able to offer the semi-truck driving course in Oelwein. We are hoping our efforts will help our local and area businesses address their truck driver shortages and supply chain challenges,” said Terri Rubner, NICC, Oelwein center director.