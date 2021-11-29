The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy dancers have been busy working on dance choreography for their second annual “Holly-Cital.” After having a virtual event last year, the dancers can’t wait to be back on the Williams Center for the Performing Arts stage.
The Holly-Cital performance will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Williams Performing Arts Center, 317 8th Ave SE, Oelwein (behind the high school). Dress is casual. A $1.00 per person donation is requested with all proceeds to benefit the Williams Performing Arts Center.
This performance is open to the public so family and friends can enjoy a show guaranteed to put everyone in the Christmas spirit.