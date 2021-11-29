Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy dancers have been busy working on dance choreography for their second annual “Holly-Cital.” After having a virtual event last year, the dancers can’t wait to be back on the Williams Center for the Performing Arts stage.

The Holly-Cital performance will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Williams Performing Arts Center, 317 8th Ave SE, Oelwein (behind the high school). Dress is casual. A $1.00 per person donation is requested with all proceeds to benefit the Williams Performing Arts Center.

This performance is open to the public so family and friends can enjoy a show guaranteed to put everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Tags

Trending Food Videos