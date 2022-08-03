The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy sent two students, Elzsie Fauser and Ellianna Meike, along with owner/instructor Anna Kerns, to a CNADM Summer Dance Workshop held July 25 – 29 at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois.
CNADM is the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters — a non-profit educational association whose purpose is to serve the needs of dance educators. Since 1912, CNADM has provided continuing education workshop classes for dance teachers and their students and members may participate in the CNADM certification programs and dance workshops.
Mrs. Kerns attended workshops focused on technique and educational theory from beginning level to advanced level in ballet, tap, jazz, modern, contemporary, and hip hop with the goal being to improve dance education and refresh curriculum for all levels of dancers in all genres.
Elzsie and Ellianna participated in the Ballet Forum, which is a workshop for students to train primarily in ballet and contemporary over the week. Students learn and perform two original works for the Gala Performance on Friday, July 29.
The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy continues to advance the curriculum, skills, and educational opportunities offered at the studio to provide the best dance experience for NIDA students.