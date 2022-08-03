Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy sent two students, Elzsie Fauser and Ellianna Meike, along with owner/instructor Anna Kerns, to a CNADM Summer Dance Workshop held July 25 – 29 at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois.

CNADM is the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters — a non-profit educational association whose purpose is to serve the needs of dance educators. Since 1912, CNADM has provided continuing education workshop classes for dance teachers and their students and members may participate in the CNADM certification programs and dance workshops.

