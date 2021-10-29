NIDA student awarded scholarship to Immerse Dance Experience Convention

OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) student Ellianna Meike of Independence, attended the Immerse Artists Experience Convention in Des Moines on Oct. 24. Ellianna was awarded a $100 BravO! Scholarship to the convention because of the artistic dance potential observed by judges in her February 2021 BravO! competition solo performance.
While in attendance at IAX this past weekend, Ellie won captivating artist and another $50 scholarship to attend next year’s tour.
Ellianna has been a student at NIDA since 2015. She will continue to clean and perfect her routines under the guidance of Anna Kerns in preparation for the upcoming 2022 competition season.
The Immerse Artists Experience Convention allows students to train with highly respected dancers, choreographers, and educators with backgrounds in Broadway, television, film, videos and touring. The faculty emphasizes technique, artistry and performance, while encouraging the students to be kind and supportive of each other and seek inspiration from other students around them.