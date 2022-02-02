OELWEIN — The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) sent 14 of its students to the JUMP Dance Convention in Chicago, Illinois from Jan. 21-23. The students, under the guidance of Anna Kerns, attended classes all weekend learning new trends and techniques to improve their dance skills.
Five of the NIDA attendees were recognized by JUMP for their abilities. Izsy Fauser – Teen JUMP VIP Runner-Up. Mackenzie Christian – Jazz & Lyrical Class Standout $150 Scholarship. Ella Weig – Hip Hop & Jazz Funk Class Standout $150 Scholarship, Mallory Gissel – Jazz, Contemporary, & Lyrical $150 Scholarship and Gentry Decker – Jazz, Contemporary, & Lyrical Scholarship. All the NIDA attendees will return to the studio refreshed, invigorated and enthusiastic to apply what they learned at the convention to their routines.
JUMP is the largest dance convention, touring 28 US cities and internationally. Each event includes workshops in numerous dance styles and offers competition in a fun and supportive environment. The weekend event concludes with a closing show, scholarship presentations and faculty performances. The mission of JUMP is to send dancers back to their studio feeling motivated and inspired.