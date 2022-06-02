No-Bake Chocolate PB Pretzel Ritz Bars

Ingredients:
1 1/2 stick melted butter
1 c pretzels, crushed crumbs
1 c Ritz crackers, crushed crumbs
1 1/2 c confectioners’ sugar
1 c peanut butter, crunchy
1/4 c peanut butter, smooth
1 1/2 c milk chocolate chips
Directions:
1. In medium bowl combine melted butter, crunchy peanut butter, confectioner’s sugar, crushed pretzels and Ritz crackers.
2. Press on bottom of ungreased 9x13 dish.
3. Melt chocolate and 1/4 cup peanut butter in microwave at 30 sec intervals stirring in between until melted. Pour over peanut butter/cracker mix and spread. Refrigerate for 1 hour before cutting into squares.