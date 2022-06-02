Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

No-Bake Chocolate PB Pretzel Ritz Bars

Ingredients:

1 1/2 stick melted butter

1 c pretzels, crushed crumbs

1 c Ritz crackers, crushed crumbs

1 1/2 c confectioners’ sugar

1 c peanut butter, crunchy

1/4 c peanut butter, smooth

1 1/2 c milk chocolate chips

Directions:

1. In medium bowl combine melted butter, crunchy peanut butter, confectioner’s sugar, crushed pretzels and Ritz crackers.

2. Press on bottom of ungreased 9x13 dish.

3. Melt chocolate and 1/4 cup peanut butter in microwave at 30 sec intervals stirring in between until melted. Pour over peanut butter/cracker mix and spread. Refrigerate for 1 hour before cutting into squares.

