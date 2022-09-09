DUBUQUE — Nobel Peace Prize winner Jody Williams will present the keynote address for Dubuque’s annual celebration of the UN International Day of Peace on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Campus Center. Her speech, entitled “Climate Justice from Ecuador to NYC to DBQ,” is part of Loras College’s annual Peace and Justice Week.
Williams won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997 for her work with the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, which led to the Ottawa Convention’s Mine Ban Treaty, signed by 164 countries around the world. She now leads the Nobel Women’s Initiative. Her current work focuses on the Chevron Corporation’s pollution of the Ecuadoran Amazon and related injustices, which will be the primary focus of her keynote.