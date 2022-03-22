The Northeast Iowa Dairy & Agriculture Foundation will host the 2022 annual meeting on Thursday, March 24, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in Iowa’s Dairy Center, 1527 Hwy 150, in Calmar, just south of the NICC campus.
The public is welcome to attend the free event and eat lunch, but registration is required. Register at www.iowadairycenter.com, access “Farmers” drop down menu at top and then select “Annual Meeting” tab.
The morning session will feature a variety of speakers discussing environmental stewardship followed by the annual meeting in the afternoon. Bill Northey, principal, WHNorthey, LLC and former USDA Under Secretary of Farm Production and Conservation and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, will deliver the keynote, “The Future of Conservation and Sustainability,” at 11:30 a.m.
Other presentations include “From Cover to Cover: Sustain – Enhance – Innovate with Stewardship” by Adam Kramer, co-founder, Black Sand Granary, at 9:35 a.m. “Navigating the Science and Communication Aspects of Sustainable Dairy Production” with Erin Cortus, associate professor and extension engineer, University of Minnesota, begins at 10:30 a.m.