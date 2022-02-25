Northeast Iowa RC&D received a USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP) grant to facilitate the support of paid market managers in six markets (Oelwein, Cresco, Decorah, Guttenberg, Independence, Postville) across Northeast Iowa. The market managers will operate their market and build community engagement with an overall goal to make the paid position sustainable for the long-term. Market managers will serve as a point of contact in each participating community, working directly with local producers, city, economic development, chambers, and downtown businesses to develop community relations and partnerships.
Northeast RC&D is partnering with the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development and Fayette County Economic Development & Tourism to support Oelwein’s portion of this three-year (October 2021-September 2024) project.
As a part of the project, a market manager will be contracted to assist with coordination and marketing of the Oelwein Farmers Market. The market manager will receive a success kit (tent, table, banner, etc.), be compensated for their time managing the market, and will receive technical assistance form Northeast Iowa RC&D and marketing assistance from Fayette County Economic Development & Tourism.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development will contract the market manager and is currently asking that any interested individuals reach out to Deb Howard at dhoward@oelwein.com or 319-283-1105 for more information. Inquiries for this paid position will be accepted until March 18.
For more information about this project, contact Business Development Project Director Josh Dansdill (Northeast Iowa RC&D) at josh@northeastiowarcd.org or 563-864-7112 or Fayette County Economic Development & Tourism Director Mallory Hanson at director@visitfayettecountyiowa.com or 563-265-5248.
Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation & Development works with partners from throughout the region to explore natural resource based economic development opportunities while at the same time protecting and enhancing natural resources. The RC&D’s mission is to recognize opportunities and provide leadership to make Northeast Iowa a vibrant, place-based model for the nation.