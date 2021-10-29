The Clayton County VNA WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program, which covers Fayette County residents, is completing WIC appointments in person. Persons are asked to follow the instructions on the text message reminders for what to bring with you to clinic.
The West Union WIC Clinic will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, 130 S. Washington St.
The Oelwein WIC Clinic will be held two days, Monday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 402 E. Charles St.
Persons should contact Clayton County VNA WIC Program at 1-888-836-7867 or 563-880-0941 for more information or to schedule an appointment.