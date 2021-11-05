Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel delved into the world of video streaming at their November 4 meeting. Oelwein Computer Services owner, Chris Childs, walked the group through the vocabulary of streaming as he described the tools necessary to move from Cable TV to a streaming service. Childs said the first step is to make sure you have a good Internet Service Provider. In Oelwein, that means Mediacom, Century Link, US Cellular or possibly others such as Spectrum. Smaller nearby communities can get internet service through fiber optics, Childs preferred provider. Next is to select a streaming device such as Roku or Firestick. Channel options are available from streaming services such as Apple TV, Hulu Live, Peacock, Netflix, Prime, or many of the other options that are available. Last, if local channels are important, you might opt to install an antenna to pull in channels from the air. Childs answered all questions put to him and members went away with a greater understanding of what it takes to stream and to talk with their grandchildren about streaming. Vice President, Linda Potter, announced the December meeting program with Christmas music and a cookie exchange.
OARSPA learns about streaming services vs. cable TV
Deb Kunkle
