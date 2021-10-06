OARSPA meeting features Stephanie Perry

The Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel (OARSPA) met on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Oelwein Public Library. Stephanie Perry from Flowers on Main presented the program on fall arrangements.
She created a beautiful seasonal arrangement of mums, daisies, cattails, and greenery, which was won by Betty Blunt. Stephanie pointed out that fresh flower arrangements can last up to two weeks if properly watered. Her customers are welcome to bring their own vases or containers, and she will create an arrangement for them. She started her business in January of 2020.
Charlene Stocker conducted the business meeting with 12 members present. The secretary and treasurer reports from the last meeting on March 3, were read and approved. Dues for the 2021-2022 year may be paid at any time.
Charlene Stocker, Linda Potter, and Ruth Lau will serve on the nominating committee. They will present a slate of officer candidates at the next meeting.
There was a discussion of possible programs for the remainder of the year. Linda Potter is serving as the program chairperson.
The next meeting date and time will be announced via email and will also be posted in the events calendar in the Oelwein Daily Register.