The Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel (OARSPA) met on Tuesday, May 3 at the Oelwein Public Library with 13 members present. Suzi Kennedy gave a presentation on wreaths. She demonstrated the steps she follows in making a wreath. There are a variety of wreath forms that can be used such as boards, Styrofoam, grapevine, pine, and wire. Suzi finds that grapevine wreath forms are the easiest to use. She often chooses an oval rather than a circular wreath form.
Suzi shared some of her completed wreaths with the group. Some of the styles that she made were ruffle, bubble, and petal. Wreaths will brighten up holiday celebrations or can decorate any room of the house. Suzi made a pastel-colored deco-mesh wreath in a ruffle look for the group. Pipe cleaners were used to attach items to the form. She likes to use wired ribbons as they are easiest to shape. In addition, she noted that linen ribbon rather than silk ribbon is easier to use. Suzi demonstrated how to make a four-layered bow with a bow maker.
Suzi has made wreaths for many years. Her craft has been self-taught. She said that she always tries to add a butterfly to each wreath as that has become her signature mark. Suzi features her wreaths at craft fairs, and she also sells them from her home.
A short business meeting followed the presentation. Betty Blunt reported on cards sent from the organization. Charlene Stocker announced that there would be a meeting in June to prepare for the coming year. Arlene Miehe gave the treasurer’s report. The group decided to collect dues in the fall rather than in the spring.
All retired school personnel from the area are welcome to attend OARSPA meetings. The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at a designated location from September through the following May. The next OARSPA meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Please watch the Oelwein Daily Register Events Calendar for more information prior to the September meeting.