The Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel (OARSPA) met Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Oelwein Public Library.
The OARSPA members enjoyed Christmas treats, listened to Christmas music, and participated in stimulating conversations. The meeting ended with a cookie exchange.
The group will not meet during the months of January, February, or March. Linda Potter, program chairperson, is working on programs for the months of April, May, and June 2022.
All retired school personnel from the area are welcome to attend OARSPA meetings.
The next meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Oelwein Public Library. The program will be announced via email and will also be listed in the Events Calendar of the Oelwein Daily Register.