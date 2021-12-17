Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Sweet treats for OARSPA

Members of Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association enjoyed a holiday cookie exchange at their December meeting in the library. From left are Maxine Losen, Vivian Rourke, Charlene Stocker, Susan McFarlane, Linda Potter, Betty Blunt and Arlene Miehe.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel (OARSPA) met Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Oelwein Public Library.

The OARSPA members enjoyed Christmas treats, listened to Christmas music, and participated in stimulating conversations. The meeting ended with a cookie exchange.

The group will not meet during the months of January, February, or March. Linda Potter, program chairperson, is working on programs for the months of April, May, and June 2022.

All retired school personnel from the area are welcome to attend OARSPA meetings.

The next meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Oelwein Public Library. The program will be announced via email and will also be listed in the Events Calendar of the Oelwein Daily Register.

Tags

Trending Food Videos