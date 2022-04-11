OARSPA members visit the Brick Kitchen

The Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel (OARSPA) met on Tuesday, April 5, at the Brick Kitchen in Independence. The business is owned by Nate and Shelly Whited. They purchased the building known as King’s Hall or King’s Opera House with another couple in the fall of 2020.
Built in 1876, this fascinating building has served as an opera house, a roller skating rink, a seed corn company, a graduation hall, a Chinese laundry, a chicken hatchery, an antique mall, and is now the home of the Brick Kitchen and Circle 8 Cyclery. The owners have restored the building in order to recapture the grandeur of this 150-year-old treasure and to make the building more energy-efficient.
After sharing the rich history of the building, Nate informed the group about his family’s kitchen shop. A wide variety of cookware and bakeware items along with kitchen gadgets are available. In addition, there are many flavor-infused olive oils, balsamic vinegars, and spices which can be purchased there.
Nate provided the group with information about quality olive oil and balsamic vinegars. The best type of olive oil to buy is extra virgin olive oil. The olives used in it are at peak ripeness and are cold-pressed within a few hours of their harvest. This type of oil is especially good when infusing flavors. The second best oil is called virgin olive oil. The olives in it are processed before or after the peak harvest. Much of the olive oil that is typically found on store shelves is actually refined olive oil which is heavily processed or distilled from any olives not used in one of the first two processes. Unfortunately, the distilling process removes most of the health benefits.
A variety of balsamic vinegars are also available at the Brick Kitchen. Traditionally, balsamic vinegars are made from freshly pressed grapes that are boiled to a concentrate and barrel-aged for 8 to 12 years or longer. The end product is a sweet, dark, syrupy substance that can be used as a condiment.
All premium infused olive oils and balsamic vinegars sold at the Brick Kitchen come from a mother/daughter-owned company located in Bozeman, Montana named Olivelle. The goal of the company is to produce quality products that make ordinary recipes taste extraordinary.
Nate shared samples of the infused oils and balsamic vinegars with the group. He also gave suggestions on how he and others have used them when preparing foods. Groups of five or more individuals may schedule a taste-testing session by contacting the store. Individual samples may also be obtained at the shop. It is certainly worth the time to visit this interesting local store. Currently, it is open every day of the week.
The next OARSPA meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Oelwein Public Library. Suzi Kennedy will present a program on making wreaths. All retired school personnel from the area are welcome to attend OARSPA meetings. Please join us at the May 3rd meeting.