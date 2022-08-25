Oatmeal Cake

Ingredients:
CAKE
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Ingredients:
CAKE
1 1/4 c water, boiling
1 c oatmeal, old-fashioned, uncooked
1/2 c butter
1 c sugar
1 c brown sugar, firmly packed
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
1 1/2 c all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
3/4 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp nutmeg
TOPPING
1/2 c butter
2 c coconut
1 c nuts (finely chopped)
1 1/2 c brown sugar, firmly packed
8-10 Tbsp evaporated milk
Directions:
1. Preheat oven at 350 degrees. Pour boiling water over oatmeal and set aside for 20 minutes.
2. Cream butter and sugars. Add eggs. Beat well.
3. Add vanilla and oatmeal mixture.
4. Add flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Mix well.
5. Pour into a greased 9x13 inch pan.
6. Bake for 30 minutes.
7. For Topping: Melt butter. Add coconut, nuts, brown sugar, and milk.
8. Mix well.
9. Frost cake when you take it out of the oven.
10. Broil until the top is brown. Watch it carefully so it doesn’t burn. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny along with a few clouds. High 78F. Winds light and variable.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.