The 55th year reunion of the OCHS Class of 1965 was held the weekend of Sept. 17 – 19.
The celebration began with a casual gathering held at the VFW on Friday evening. Class members reminisced about high school years and the years that have passed since graduation as they enjoyed a lite fare of pizza, dessert, and candy treats.
Saturday activities were held at the American Legion Hall. Classmates, their spouses and/or guests. Vicki Andrews Boostrom kicked off with a warm welcome.
Dale Rueber offered a tribute to the 40 classmates who are deceased, reading each name. Ann Steffen Twedt had prepared a memory board depicting the 19 who have passed since the 2015 reunion.
Bill Adams extended the acknowledgement and ‘thank you’ to the veterans in attendance along with noting appreciation for the families who support veterans.
Special acknowledgement was given to Jane Birchard Briden who has been chairperson for the committee. She is passing the baton to Mark Levin who will chair the committee for the 60th reunion in 2025.
Dinner was catered by Ma & Pa’s Diner, Oelwein.
Some classmates attended the performance at the Williams Center for the Arts: Shades of Bublé – A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé.
The 60th class reunion will be held in 2025. Contact Mark Levin at MarkLevin6789@gmail.com or Jane Birchard Briden at MiddleChild88@gmail.com with any changes in address, phone or email.