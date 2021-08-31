Members of Oelwein Community High and Sacred Heart classes of 1970 met for a “50+1” class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
The event took place at Platt Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A delicious picnic lunch, catered by T & T BBQ, was enjoyed by about 60 people. The planning committee, comprised of Pam Rubino Loban, Pam Strawn Ohrt, Pam Polark, Diane Kingdon King, Karen Rechkemmer Gates, Daryl Sellers, and Kevin Hennager, was pleased with the attendance.
The original reunion had been scheduled for September 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic was rescheduled for 2021.
A special memorial tribute, created by Pam Rubino Loban, was shared honoring our deceased classmates. They are: Dennis Tupper, Fred Kulow, Jim Bahe, Terrie Hauptmeier, Micki Wise Nolan, Steve Ladeburg, Ed Kammer, Roger Campbell, Dom Greco, Mike Carter, Joe King, Steve Hartmann, Sue Greco Powers, John Heldt, Dennis Rehlander, Glenda Loux Strand, Rob Shirk, Keith Hyman, Kenny Williams, Randy Gonzales, Diane Hanson Happel, Craig Belschner, Stan Zolcynski, Ron Torrey, George Shirk, Margie Kunkle Wihlm, Jere Gregory, Doralee Schuler Schwake, John Hokenson, Mike Gallagher, Robert Klapperich, and Harry Ritter.
The next reunion, “52 in 2022” is being planned for the summer of 2022.