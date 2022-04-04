Recently, the Oelwein Area Historical Society met for its regular meeting after several month’s absence due to weather. The tables in the meeting room were covered with tablecloths in varying pastel shades and Easter and spring decorations and candies made the room lovely. A special thank you is extended to Mary Kay Miller for an Easter basket door prize she donated, that was won by Garland Moore.
Members enjoyed lunch before engaging in the evening’s discussion of “What lies ahead – Fundraisers.” All agreed that fundraisers were one of the essentials in helping keep the Museum operating adequately.
Then, talk focused especially on the first fundraiser for 2022 — the “Soup and Pie Nite” fundraiser. It will be this Thursday, April 7, in the Museum meeting room, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. It will be eat in or carry out. The main soups for the evening will be chili, chicken noodle, and ham & bean. Two specialty soups will also be on the menu — wild rice and, new this year, salmon soup. Cornbread muffins and honey butter round out the main course. Various pies complete the evening’s meal. Coffee and bottled water are available. This can all be had for a free-will donation.
There are very few things about the museum upkeep that are free — except all the hard work given by its members. One part of the Historical Society’s aim and purpose is to share the history found within its walls with others. In just a few weeks, we will welcome all of Oelwein’s first graders as they come to tour the museum. What an opportunity to begin instilling in them a love for Oelwein’s past!
So please donate freely when you enter the door. The first graders visiting the museum just may be a part of your family.
We look forward to seeing you for “Soup and Pie!”