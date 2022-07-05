Torrential downpours on Independence Day didn’t stop members of the Oelwein Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Rita 321 from participating in the Patriotic Rosary.
The 12 women gathered at Sacred Heart Church to pray for our nation, its leaders and its people.
Catholic Daughter members wore red, white and blue leis and led the mysteries of the rosary with a quote from a historical figurehead, followed by petitions for government officials and prayers for all United States citizens.
Regent Barb Voshell read an excerpt from Sacred Heart Pastor Father Ray Atwood’s recent bulletin. The prayer service concluded with the singing of, “God Bless America.”