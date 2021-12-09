The Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc. meeting was 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Oelwein Plaza. Present were Kimberly Pont, president; Anthony Ricchio, vice president; Mike Perez, Matt Nelson, Shawn Ster, Colin Ricchio, Eric Stanek, and a new member Shawn Bentley. Absent was Deb Ameling and Barbara Rundle.
Minutes of the last meeting and treasurer’s reports were approved.
New member Shawn Bentley would like to do a pancake breakfast for a fundraiser, for a free will donation. Date and time are to be announced; possibly Easter.
The bands were again discussed and decided upon. Bands will be playing Friday and Saturday. The wrestling event was discussed, and members decided to hold it in February at the Oelwein High School, to hype up a wrestling event for Oelwein Celebration the first weekend in June. Tickets will be sold at O Town and Dollar Fresh.
Shawn Ster will be the judge for the Reilly Talent Show on Sunday, June 5. The Shopping Spree fundraiser will be held on Feb. 26, 2022 at Dollar Fresh, and they will start selling tickets Jan. 10. More on this event will be coming.
Discussion was also held on having a Gun Giveaway, with more on this at a later date.
The next meeting will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. Please come if you have any ideas to discuss or wish to be a Celebration volunteer for fundraisers, etc. Donations can be sent to Oelwein Celebration Renewed, Inc., PO Box 44, Oelwein, Iowa 50662. A Merry Christmas and blessed New Year is wished for all.