The Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc. meeting was held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Oelwein Community Plaza.
President Kimberly Pont called the meeting to order and the minutes of the past meeting were read by secretary Barbara Rundle, with the treasurer’s report given by Deb Ameling. Both were approved as read. Other members attending were Anthony Ricchio, vice president, Matt Nelson, Collin Ricchio, Eric Stanek, Mike Perez, and Shawn Ster.
Many items were discussed. The committee hopes that people will get excited about the parade and start thinking of some floats, etc., that they would like to enter. The parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4. There is an Oelwein Celebration Inc. site on Facebook to check what is happening and persons can correspond via email to: celebrateoelwein@gmail.com.
Much discussion was held on which bands to have over the three-day event. Bands will play on Friday and Saturday, also the fireworks will start at 10 p.m. Saturday. There will be a worship service on Sunday, and also the Reilly Talent Show.
Some FUNdraising ideas were thrown around. Discussion was held on having an information booth at Olde Tyme Christmas.
Again, if anyone has any ideas for this celebration, please come to our meetings on the second Sunday of the month. Donations can be sent to OELWEIN CELEBRATION RENEWED INC. AT P O BOX 44, OELWEIN, IOWA 50662.