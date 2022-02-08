The Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc. met at the Plaza for their monthly meeting. Those attending were President Kimberly Pont, Vice President Anthony Ricchio, Treasurer Deb Ameling, Secretary Barbara Rundle. Others present were Mike Perez, Matt Nelson, Collin Ricchio, Shawn Ster, Shawn Bentley, and Wallace Rundle. Minutes were read and approved.
Mike thought it would be nice to send a thank you to Deb and Carolyn at OCAD. The treasurer presented her reports.
The upcoming fundraiser event is the Rugged Pro Wrestling, held at the Oelwein High School Gym on Saturday, Feb. 19. Doors opening at 5 p.m. People can learn more about this event on the Oelwein Celebration Inc. Facebook page. Oelwein’s own Adam Love is a featured wrestler. Tickets are front row, $15, floor seats $10, and bleachers $5. VIP tables seating for 8 are $150. Tickets are available at O-Town Discounts & More, and at Oelwein’s Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh. Wrestling will also be held on Sunday June 5, at City Park for the Celebration.
Another fundraiser to be held is a Dollar Fresh Shopping Dash at Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 6:55 a.m. Support of these two exciting fundraisers helps support the Oelwein Celebration in June. For more information, please call Kimberly Pont, at 319 283 0473, or contact Shawn Bentley at O-Town Discounts.
The three-day Oelwein Celebration is June 3-5, and will include a hypnotist, magician and several bands. Four bands will play on Saturday, one on Saturday night, and one on Sunday, with a worship service and a Riley Talent Show.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, and line up at 9. Residents, organizations and businesses should consider having a float or some fun thing in the parade.
The National Anthem and flag raising follows at noon at City Park. The park will be filled with food vendors, beer tent, crafts, duck race, bingo, raffles, bands, hypnotist, magician, and many more things to do. Lots of volunteers are needed to help with all of this, so those interested in helping out can contact Kimberly or Deb Ameling or go to the Facebook site for more information.
If you wish to donate, please send your donation to Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc. PO Box 44, Oelwein, Iowa 50662. This would be tax deductible. Much work has been put into this celebration, so please support us. Our meetings are held the second Sunday of the month at 5 p.m. in the Community Plaza, unless otherwise posted.