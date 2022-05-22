Two new 50-year members, Joan Hillman and Lorraine Sindelar, were recognized at the meeting of Oelwein Chapter No. 45, Order of the Eastern Star on Tuesday, May 17. Presenting 50-year pins and certificates were Worthy Matron Irene Stocks and Worthy Patron Bill Stocks.
Joan began her Eastern Star journey when she was initiated into Iowa Chapter Hazleton on June 8, 1972, then joined Lamont Chapter in 1994, and joined Oelwein Chapter through affiliation in 2018.
Lorraine joined Eastern Star on Oct. 3, 1972, at West Union Chapter, and joined Oelwein Chapter through consolidation in 1997.
Each lady shared Eastern Star memories and received a rose bowl from Oelwein Chapter. Both women have been valuable members serving as officers since joining Oelwein Chapter.
Two other members reaching the 50-year membership milestone, who were unable to attend, are Karon Henderson and Pamela Murphy.