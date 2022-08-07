Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 met Monday, Aug. 1, at the legion hall.
Chaplain Linda Potter gave the opening prayer. Auxiliary members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble.
Updated: August 7, 2022 @ 9:41 pm
Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 met Monday, Aug. 1, at the legion hall.
Chaplain Linda Potter gave the opening prayer. Auxiliary members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble.
President Peggy Sherrets called the meeting to order with 10 member answering roll call.
Minutes of the July meeting were approved as read. The treasurer’s report was approved to file for audit.
Lois Pitz and Dee Brandt volunteered to conduct the annual audit following the meeting.
Sunday, Aug. 14 will be the celebration for life for Scott Vargason. Members volunteered on a sign up sheet to help and to provide desserts.
It was announced the Legion’s chicken and sweet corn dinner will be Friday, Aug. 19 from 4:30–6:30 p.m. for a free will donation.
Card chair Lois Pitz will send a thinking of you card to Alberta Wardell.
The need for a gambling license will be checked into in case a raffle is planned for a fundraiser.
Discussion on flowers at Veterans Park was tabled until a later meeting.
Cindy Hemel volunteered to print 2022 American Legion Auxiliary Handbooks for interested members. The cost per person will be determined when she hands them out.
The chaplain gave a closing prayer.
Due to the Labor Day holiday, the next meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.
