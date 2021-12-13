Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9 met Monday, Dec. 6 at the legion hall, with 15 members present.
Girls State preparations were discussed with a committee formed to find suitable candidates, since Unit 9 currently has no Junior Auxiliary. Girls entering their junior year in high school are eligible to attend Girls State, held for a week each June on the Iowa State University campus. Any interested young women may contact one of the committee, Mary Lou Kimball, Sharon Link, Peggy Sherrets or Kathy Wetherbee.
A funeral committee was also established to handle preparations and calling for volunteers when funeral dinners are held at the legion hall. The committee of volunteers includes Dee Brandt, Deb Hamilton, Mary Lou Kimball, Sharon Link, Lois Pitz, Joy Purdy, Peggy Sherrets, Janice Turner and Kathy Wetherbee.
Special gratitude was expressed to Mary Lou Kimball, Sharon Link, and Janice and Russ Turner for special help, organization, recipe, and provisions for the lasagna supper during Olde Tyme Christmas. Funds raised from the supper ($1,900) are to be earmarked for Girls State.
It was reported the Veterans Day Dinner Nov. 11, was a success with $2,280 raised toward projects for local veterans. The legion also hosted an OCAD Business After Five on Nov. 18, which was met with great reviews.
Membership Chair Debra Wells reported the auxiliary has 129 members with 84 current on their dues, three are re-joins, one new member and 49 unpaid. The membership drive held during Business After Five included paid dues for the upcoming year for new members, with Jody Solsma welcomed as the newest member. The auxiliary unanimously passed a motion for a lifetime membership for Dee Brandt.
Auxiliary President Sharon Link encouraged all members to submit their volunteer hours each month. Chaplain Linda Potter gave the closing prayer.
The next Unit 9 meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 at the legion hall.