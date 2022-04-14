Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 met Monday, April 4.
Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Chaplain Linda Potter gave the opening prayer when members met at the post home April 4.
The Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble were recited, and the meeting was called to order by President Sharon Link.
Thirteen answered roll call: Mary Lou Kimball vice president, Leanna Stamp secretary, Julie Willingham treasurer, Dee Brandt sergeant-at-arms, Linda Potter chaplain, Janice Turner historian, Barb Voshell parliamentarian, Lois Pitz corresponding secretary, executive board Joy Purdy, Lois Purdy, Kathy Wetherbee and member Peggy Sherrets.
All attendees met with the Legionnaires to listen to Ashley Kunkle-Ehn, the RSVP coordinator for Fayette County. She informed the group as to how submitting the volunteer hours for people over 55 could help the community.
Minutes of the March meeting were read and approved
Treasurer’s report for March was distributed and approved to be filed for audit.
A thank you was received from Lois Pitz and one was received from MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care.
The Fourth District meeting will be held Saturday, April 23 in Manchester from 8 a.m. to noon.
Election committee chair Mary Lou Kimball presented the slate of candidates to be voted on for the election of officers. Those names and offices they are running for are President — Peggy Sherrets, Vice President — Mary Lou Kimball, Secretary — Leanna Stamp, Treasurer — Julie Willingham, Sergeant-at-arms — Dee Brandt, Chaplain — Linda Potter, Historian — Janice Turner, Parliamentarian — Barb Voshell, Corresponding Secretary — Lois Pitz, Membership — Kathy Wetherbee, Executive Board Joy Purdy, Lois Purdy and Deb Hamilton.
The chaplain gave the closing prayer
Next meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, May 2.