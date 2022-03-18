Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9 met Monday, March 7 at the Legion Hall, with 16 members in attendance. President Sharon Link led the meeting.
Answering roll call were Mary Lou Kimball, vice president, Leanna Stamp secretary, Julie Willingham, treasurer, Dee Brandt, sergeant-at-arms, Linda Potter, chaplain, Janice Turner, historian, Barb Voshell, parliamentarian, Lois Pitz, corresponding secretary, Debra Wells, membership, executive board Joy Purdy, Lois Purdy, Kathy Wetherbee, and members Deb Hamilton, Sherry Hull and Cindy Hemel.
Minutes and treasurer’s report were approved. Thank-you notes were shared from Arlington Place, John Sterns and Quilts of Valor Foundation. There are 22 veterans living in Oelwein care facilities.
The president announced that Olivia Armstead and Elizabeth Recker have been selected to attend the Girls State conference.
After a discussion among the members, it was decided to leave the annual dues as they are for 2022-2023. Senior (adult) dues are $25 and junior dues are $8. Members also approved a lifetime membership for Frankie King.
It was announced the next Fayette County Legion meeting will be held Tuesday, March 22, in St. Lucas, and will be a potluck meal and meeting. These meetings are held every-other month March through November rotating throughout the 12 posts in the county. It provides an opportunity for both legionnaires and auxiliary members to network with others, share project ideas and news, while the hosts showcase their post home.
The committee for the election of officers for the next term will be Janice Turner, Mary Lou Kimball, Joy Purdy and Julie Willingham.
It was announced the National Commander of the American Legion will pay a visit to the Oelwein Post 9 on Thursday, March 24, 9-10:30 a.m. A meet-and-greet will be held in his honor.
Chaplain Linda Potter gave the closing prayer.
The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the post home.